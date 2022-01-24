Who is the president of the Ramse

The Sevillian cardiologist Carlos Infantes Alcon has taken office as president of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville (Ramse) for the period 2022-2025. With this appointment, Infante succeeds Jesus Castineiras Fernandez, who has directed the Ramse for the last eight years.

Among his objectives as president, Carlos Infante has highlighted the importance of working on the projection of health structures to society, as well as the revitalization of historical academics, giving recognition to the “glories of our Medicine”.

After reading his inaugural speech, entitled “Personal approach to some aspects of research and technique within valve surgery in cardiovascular diseases”, the new Ramse Board of Directors.

Thus, during the next four years, the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville will have Blas Rodriguez de Quesada as Vice President; Federico Arguelles Martin, as general secretary and Enrique Poblador Torres, as treasurer. Together with them, the new directive will be formed by Jorge Dominguez-Rodino Sanchez-Laulhe, as a librarian and Pedro de Castro Sanchez as a conservative. Finally, Jose Antonio Milan Y Jose Pena Martinez They will have the responsibilities as member and special collaborator, respectively, of relations with Corresponding Academicians.

Career of Carlos Infante

The new president of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville, Carlos Infante, has a degree in Medicine from the University of Seville. It was formed as specialist in cardiovascular surgery together with Professor Ramiro Rivera, at Stanford University (California). There he did his doctoral thesis on heart valve transplants. In Andalusia, he has worked for 32 years as head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Service at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital.

At the academic level, he has been a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Seville for 18 years. In addition to being a member of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Seville since November 2004, Infante is a member of the Spanish Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, a Corresponding Academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Seville in February 1982 and the Galeno Prize of the Foundation of the College of Physicians of Seville.