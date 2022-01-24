Why didn’t Eric Weddle’s punishment give the Buccaneers a first down?

The Rams safety was called for unnecessary roughness, but that didn’t keep Tampa Bay’s offense

During the division game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with 12 minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the game, a play caught the eye.

The deep of Rams, Eric Weddle hit Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the head on fourth down, after an incomplete pass.

Moment in which Eric Weddle hits the helmet of Mike Evans, but with a dead ball and fourth down, for what the punishment cost, but to the Los Angeles offense. Getty

The referee’s team Shawn Hochuli penalized Weddle for unnecessary roughness due to a blow to the head or neck of a defenseless receiver. The hit occurred a moment after the ball hit the ground, becoming a dead ball foul and the change of possession would apply.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

This was a correct determination from the complicated rulebook of the NFL, one that Hochuli explained at length, but accurately. NFL rules declare a pass play when the ball is “caught by a player of either team or is incomplete”. In other words, the rally ended the moment the ball hit the ground. Because Weddle’s hit came later, the Rams technically had possession of the ball when it happened.

The rule book declares a dead-ball foul as one that “occurs in the continuing action after the down ends.” It could be argued that it is not fair to make such an important distinction in two situations that occur so close to each other. Not that Weddle knew the pass was already incomplete, but ultimately that’s the way the rulebook is written.

Could the rule be changed? That is not clear. Maybe the NFL could add some extra teeth to the player safety rules by deciding that they cannot be considered dead ball fouls. But for now, Hochuli made the only decision she could.