Why energy storage will be the next key industry globally

As Europe pushes for a green energy transition, the need for energy storage facilities is only going to increase.

Given the commitment of developed countries to clean and renewable energy and the ambitious goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, the question of where to store it remains, and with it the rapid development of the battery industry to meet the growing demand.

When the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining, batteries seem like an optimal option to come to the rescue and reduce the use of fossil fuels. As the construction of so-called gigafactories to produce more batteries on a large scale is already booming, investors are also betting on energy storage companies.

In the first nine months of 2021, these companies raised $5.5 billion in venture capital in 59 deals, a 363% increase compared to the $1.2 billion they had made in 21 deals during the same period in 2020, according to data from Mercom Capital Group.

“Batteries will play an increasingly important role in enabling high levels of penetration of renewables such as wind and solar into the grid,” Barbara Finamore, Visiting Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told the Financial Times. which holds that by 2030 China will occupy two thirds of the market of the production of devices to store large amounts of energy, while Europe could have one third of those manufacturing capabilities.

Analyst Le Xu of Wood Mackenzie, specializing in the energy field, predicted in October last year that the global deployment of energy storage “almost will triple year after year“, approaching 1 TWh by 2030, while “the global manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion batteries will double in the next two years”.

“With the market recovery from the pandemic and the growing acceptance of energy storage as dominant energy technology, the total energy storage market will double in 2021 to reach 56 GWh, and that figure is expected to multiply by 17 by 2030,” the expert wrote.

How viable would be the use of batteries?

However, not everyone sees batteries as salvation and a clear path to a greener future for the planet. The well-known Danish environmentalist Bjorn Lomborg, founder and president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, which promotes welfare economics, remembered that today, batteries can only provide 1 minute and 15 seconds of electricity globally with consumption of 51 GWh/minute and 64 GWh of available battery storage, and even if their amount is multiplied by 10 by 2030, they would cover the world’s energy needs for only 10 minutes and 24 seconds.

“Most people don’t realize that most renewable energy today is only possible because it’s backed by modern consumer technologies. fossil fuels“, concluded Lombard.

Analyzing electricity consumption and battery energy storage capacities in different regions, Lomborg added that the region of Pacific Asia can survive 31 seconds and so 9 minutes and 55 seconds in 2030 if capacities are multiplied by 25. Europe would not be spared either, enjoying with the current reserves of the batteries of 1 minute and 21 seconds of electricity and 11 minutes and 45 seconds in 2030, if its quantity increases 10 times.

“Perhaps it is not surprising that most people like to have energy 24 hours, seven days a week“, added the Danish environmentalist, who recalled that most of the existing climate initiatives aim to build many wind and solar power generators and hope to solve the problem of intermittency later, but they do not have enough batteries to store energy and meet demand and this leads to much higher prices.