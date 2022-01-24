Why has bitcoin fallen so much in price?

From its November highs, bitcoin has lost almost 50% of its value. Last Friday it fell below $35,000. The setback is all the more significant as the current macroeconomic context would seem to be conducive to bitcoin: we are experiencing the biggest inflationary outburst in the last 40 years and we had just been told that bitcoin was an asset designed to act as a hedge against inflation. . Isn’t this the greatest possible demonstration that bitcoin is a mere Russian roulette, a pure speculative fiasco?

Well no. And not because bitcoin exchanges aren’t teeming with speculators who they try to reap huge profits in the short term (and hence any move up or down tends to be amplified by the entry or exit of weak hands), but because bitcoin’s value argument was never really to act as an instant hedge against inflation (as not the gold value argument, by the way). In fact, it is also not very clear from when we should assess the degree of coverage against inflation: since its launch? In the last 10 years? In the last five years? In any of these cases, bitcoin would have more than amply covered accumulated inflation. Does it mean then that the coverage has to be annual? Monthly? Daily? No. Let’s reframe what is (or could be) the strongest value case for bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a real intangible asset. It is not a financial asset because Every financial asset has a counterpart in a financial liability.: and bitcoin has no counterpart. It may seem like a useless and purely speculative real asset to us, but it is a real asset. Real assets can be hoardable and non-hoardable (depending on their conservation cost per unit of time) as well as elastic production or inelastic production (depending on whether their production is sensitive or insensitive to changes in prices). Non-treasurable assets (regardless of the elasticity of their production) preserve their value very poorly over time because they are consumed as time goes by. In turn, hoarded assets with elastic production also tend to be poor value preservers because they tend to have very high flow/stock ratios (any rise in price allows for a large increase in new production relative to the hoarded stock of that asset). On the contrary, treasurable assets with inelastic supply tend to appreciate in the long term with inflation or even above it: their supply tends to increase less than that of other assets (including monetary assets that depreciate during inflation) and, therefore, they appreciate in the long term against them (as long as they preserve their usefulness: obviously something scarce and useless does not appreciate in value except in the event of a bubble).

Bitcoin is a very inelastic supply and hoardable real asset. Therefore, an asset that, if it maintains its usefulness (let’s not say if it increases it) should appreciate in the long term as much as or more than inflation. But the fact that in the long term it tends to revalue as much or more than inflation does not mean that it mimics the movements of inflation at all times: especially since the treasurable assets of inelastic production exhibit a price that is extremely volatile in relation to their demand: if demand goes up, production of the asset does not increase so its price goes up; if demand falls, the hoarded stock is not reduced, so its price falls. When these types of assets do not gather much speculative demand, then such fluctuations should not be very relevant, but when they do, then they can be tremendously violent and self-sustaining.

As I say, we know that the majority of bitcoin users are not ‘hodlers’ but speculators (although the percentage of ‘hodlers’ has been growing over time), so movements up and down tend to be highly exaggerated. But the underlying question remains the same: Why now has there been a wave of sales that has depressed its price so much? One possible explanation would be to simply answer “just because”: any random turn down can be amplified by mass exits of speculators. And, of course, the explanation is not ruled out, but let me offer an alternative hypothesis.

the bitcoin does not have a differential advantage as a short-term hedge against inflation against other treasurable and inelastic supply real assets (such as housing or gold) or against other financial assets (such as bonds or shares). Under different conditions, all of them can protect the investor from short-term inflation as much or better than bitcoin. What differentiates bitcoin from other assets, and is where it does have its differential advantage that feeds its fundamental demand, is its non-confiscation, but not, I repeat, its ability to cover inflationary risk.

During the last few weeks, there has been no change in the perception of asset confiscation by governments or private agents, so this engine of demand has not accelerated; On the other hand, during the last few weeks, the interest rates of the US public debt (especially in its short-term maturities) have indeed begun to increase in the heat of the expectation that the Fed will do the same in the short-medium term: this rise in public debt interest rates has improved the relative attractiveness of this asset compared to the others, which has necessarily had to drive a certain recomposition of the portfolio among investors and, part of it, may have consisted in divestments in bitcoin to increase the weight of short-term fixed income. And, as we say, a significant outflow of capital from bitcoin can be amplified by the liquidation of a large part of its speculative positions.

So, for better or worse, the fundamentals of bitcoin remain the same: as more and more people want a long-term, undispossessable store of value, its demand should increase and with it its price. But all this will depend, of course, on whether it effectively preserves its value in the long term: that is, on whether its volatility remains within margins that its ‘hodlers’ consider tolerable.