Will Governor Hochul extend it? – Telemundo New York (47)

With a mask mandate in New York City public schools set to expire next month, Gov. Kathy Hochul has warned many school districts to suspend the biosafety guideline if the measure isn’t extended.

Hochul said Friday that districts would no longer enforce face coverings in classes once the mandate ends on Feb. 21.

“That’s actually what we expect,” the president said. “When the state mandate expires, we expect every school district to say, ‘We don’t have to do this anymore.’ When the state requirements expire, everyone will no longer have to follow them.”

This means New York City could suspend the classroom mandate, however it is unclear if the city would do so.

The City Department of Education currently mandates that all students and staff must wear face coverings when riding school buses and anywhere on school property, indoors and outdoors, regardless of immunization status, unless they have a medical exemption.

Before the spike in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, Mayor Eric Adams said during his campaign that he hoped to lift the coronavirus mask mandate in city schools but would follow the advice of medical professionals. He said that children who cannot see their faces make their socialization more difficult.

The Department of Education has not issued guidance so far.

While the mandate will end in a month, Hochul said Friday the state could extend the guideline. The president affirmed that she will evaluate the situation of the state and the statistics when making that determination.

“I would be remiss if I said now, on a certain date, something is going to happen,” Hochul said. “I think people respect that, those who are not just playing politics and trying to get headlines, will understand that and I will reserve that right. Could be? Yes. Can’t it be? Yes. I don’t know now. And I don’t expect to know, but I’m looking at the numbers. The trend is good. The trend is good. And if people vaccinate their children, then we could test it.”

In the meantime, the governor said she is working with the New York State Education Department to ensure all districts comply with current school mandates on face coverings.