Will it be cut at 74 for Santiago Solari?

If already in the previous with Atlas FC the atmosphere was not the best, the 2-0 loss considerably increased the concern in Coapa. On the one hand, because of the position in the table, although, at least for the moment, it would not be the most serious since there are only three dates already the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari It remains for him to play his commitment on date two.

But on the other is the most alarming. Well, the new stumble against the current champions of Mexican soccer was not one more, since it is the ninth consecutive game that the main team cream blue of Little Indian fails to win, between presentations of the Apertura 2021, Concacaf Champions League, friendlies and Clausura 2022.

It all started, without knowing it, with the final of the international contest that the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari lost against the Rayados de Monterrey. From then on there were three defeats (Blue Cross on the date 16 of A21, Cougars in the second leg of the quarterfinals and Atlas on the third date of C22) and five draws (Monterey on matchday 17 of A21, going vs. Cougars on the league, Pachuca Y atlantean in friendlies and the debut in the C22 in view of Puebla).

America’s last triumph

To find the ultimate trump the Eagles of America you have to move until October 23, 2021, the day they received at the Aztec stadium to the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León by Miguel Herrera by the date 15 of Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The win was 1-0 with a goal from Henry Martin.

When will America’s next attempt to end the streak be?

The Eagles of America will reappear for Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, in the duel corresponding to matchday four, which will be played against Athletic San Luis. The designated calendar date is Saturday February 5, that is, by that time 74 days will have passed since the last victory. Will it be the cut number for Santiago Solari or will it continue to increase?