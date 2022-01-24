Williams sells his battery company

The technological arm of the Williams F1 team, Williams Grand Prix Engineering, was for years a very important part of the financing of the Formula 1 team, although economic needs forced partial or total sales and the weight of this group, led by the son of Frank Williams, was falling over the years.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering is now divesting itself of Williams Advanced Engineering, also partially owned by EMK Capital. This is the part of the company dedicated to batteries and which, among many other contracts, had that of exclusivity in Formula E batteries. The amount of the acquisition stands at 222.2 million dollars, being now owned by Fortescue Metal, a mining company owned by Andrew Forrest, the richest man in Australia.

The technology company born directly from the acquisition of experience through Formula 1 will now have the objective of reducing the carbon footprint of the Fortescue Metal mining sources, following the legal guidelines.

In a wide-ranging statement issued by Forrest, it lists the acquisition as essential in eliminating fossil fuel-powered heavy machinery and replacing it with zero-emissions technology. The idea of ​​Fortescue Metals is to replace transport trucks, heavy machinery and freight trains with electric counterparts over the next decade, turning its company, the fourth largest producer of iron ore, into the main producer with clean energy, and for this the battery plant devised by the late Frank Williams will play a key role.

Fortescue and Williams Advanced Engineering have already worked closely throughout 2021 on a prototype electric battery with enough power to power a mining haul truck. After the progress made, the mining company has become convinced of the potential of the battery company, acquiring 100% of it and stating that it is already working on a battery-based electric train.

Frank Williams, a pioneer

“Sir Frank Williams’ racing business has been at the forefront of engineering innovation for decades and I thank him for his pioneering vision in founding Williams Advanced Engineering over a decade ago. I deeply regret his passing a year ago and I pay tribute to him. I have great respect for him, his family and the Williams businesses.”, added Forrest.

Forrest has promised that Williams Advanced Engineering will extend beyond decarbonizing its mine springs, working on new formulas that multiple companies can benefit from.

