Wladimir Balentien will no longer play in Japanese ball

the legendary slugger Wladimir Balentien retires from Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, announced the outfielder via Twitter. The 37-year-old is best known for setting the NPB single-season home run record in 2013 when he hit 60 home runs for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Balentien played for 11 seasons in the NPB, dressing for the Swallows for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks for the last two seasons:

With no real shot at the major league level, “Coco” (as he is affectionately known) took his talents overseas in 2011, signing with the Yakult Swallows, where he would become a mainstay for the next nine seasons.

In his first season with the Yakult Swallows, Balentien led the Central League with 31 home runs. The Swallows would make it to the Finals, but would fall to the Chunichi Dragons in six games.

Two seasons later (2013), Balentien broke another living legend: Sadaharu Oh’s record of 55 home runs in a single season, setting a new record with 60, passing him by five HRs.

Although a later reveal showed that a livelier baseball had been used for the 2013 season, Balentien’s record stands today. He finished his career in Japan with a triple slash line of .266/.370/.546 with 1,001 hits and 301 home runs.

