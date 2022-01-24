Yanet García exhibits her rear in a floss blue bikini from Yucatán, Mexico

Yanet Garcia has captivated his faithful followers of Instagram with a sexy postcard from Yucatan, Mexico, in which she was admired standing in front of a jacuzzi showing off her rear with a blue dental floss bikini.

As expected, the image of the former weather girl immediately began to receive all kinds of good comments and currently accumulates 591,000 likes.

“Simply beautiful and very tasty 😋😋”, “What a nice butt you have 🍑🤗” and “This woman is perfection!!! ❤️”, are some of the compliments that the Mexican received.

In another publication, Yanet García promoted her OnlyFans content, through a video where she uses stockings and tiny lingerie.

García is undoubtedly one of the spoiled girls and there are millions of people around the world who follow her on the main social networks. Recently, the 31-year-old showed off her shapely figure by posing topless and with a panties that could not hide almost nothing of her prominent hips.

