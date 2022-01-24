You found a $3 million lottery prize in your spam folder

Man wins the lottery for the sixth time 1:02

(CNN) — Your email spam folder isn’t just junk mail.

Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan can attest to that, as she recently discovered a $3 million lottery jackpot in hers.

The lucky winner had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021 drawing. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus she had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.

“I saw an ad on Facebook saying the Mega Millions jackpot was going up pretty high, so I went into my account and bought a ticket,” Spears, 55, told Michigan Lottery officials. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.”

“That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying that I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message. Everything is still so great! shocking to me that I actually made $3 million!”

Spears, who claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters last week, said she plans to share her winnings with family and retire early.

Of course, you’ll also be checking your spam folder more often.

“I’ve definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list in case I’m ever lucky enough to get another big win email,” Spears said.

Do you feel lucky? Monday’s Powerball drawing is for up to $82 million.