Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel breaks it and is already one of the most played on Steam

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel It arrived this week as a free game based on Konami’s popular card game. At first glance, it seemed like it had everything to be a success, but Konami’s failure in its latest free-to-play had some players taking things very cautiously.

Fortunately, it seems that Konami knew how to do things right. The clearest proof is that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is breaking it on Steam. We say this since it is already one of the most played titles on the PC gaming platform.

What happens is that, in its few days on the market, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel it has already reached a peak of 262,333 connected users. With the above, the card game has had a larger number of simultaneously connected players than titles like Rust, Grand Theft Auto V, New World Y Soccer Manager 2022.

As if that were not enough, the daily peak of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel it was close to that of Apex Legends (265,202 connected players). In addition, at the time of writing this note, it is the fourth game with the most connected players on Steam, being only surpassed by giants such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, dota 2 Y PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel contrast with eFootball

The initial success of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel should not surprise anyone. After all, this is a free game based on one of the world’s biggest franchises of trading card games. Now it remains to be seen if Konami manages to maintain the interest of players in the long term or if the success will gradually disappear.

That said, it’s still refreshing to see that Konami managed to deliver a game that made the community happy. Up to now, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has only received mostly positive reviews, which contrasts with what happened with eFootball, game that many would prefer to forget.

What do you think about this new? Are you glad that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are you succeeding?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Follow this link to see more news related to him.