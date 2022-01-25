A woman won $3 million in the lottery and found out by checking her spam folder

Laura Spears, 55, matched all five white balls, 02-05-30-46-61, in the draw on December 31, 2021

A woman in Oakland County, Michigan got the surprise of her life when she checked the spam folder in her email account and look a e-mail that said he had won a $3 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Laura Spears, 55, matched all five white balls (02-05-30-46-61) in the drawing on December 31, 2021 to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Megaplier mode, the prize was multiplied to USD 3 million. The woman purchased her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I saw an ad on Facebook saying that the Mega Millions jackpot was going up quite a bit, so I logged into my account and bought a ticket”Spears said.

A few days later, he was looking for a missing email from someone, so he thought to check the spam folder of his email account, and what a surprise awaited him there.

“That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message. It’s still so shocking to me that I actually won 3 million dollars!”an emotional Spears told the Michigan Lottery.

Spears recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the grand prize. With her earnings, she plans to share with her family and retire from her sooner than she had planned.

“I’ve definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list in case I’m ever lucky enough to get another big win email”Spears said.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 22, 2021, when a family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, earned $108 million dollars. The current jackpot is $376 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday night. Each Mega Millions play costs only $2. For an additional $1 per spin, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

