Activities to promote the mental well-being of older people

One in five people over the age of 60 suffer from a mental or neurological disorder, according to data from the World Health Organization, and neuropsychiatric disorders represent 6.6% of the total disability in this group.

As indicated by DomusVi, the mental health problems that most affect the elderly population are those related to memory and cognitive decline although the latest data also reveal an increase in the feeling of loneliness and isolation.

To promote a Mental Wellness, especially in older people, there are a number of activities and resources to help maintain optimal emotional stability. In this sense, Cristina Alfaraza psychologist at Mentalia Vitoria, points out that “maintain social connections with friends and family is a factor that helps prevent various problems related to mental health”.

Keeping in touch with important people in their lives contributes to the mental well-being of older people

In addition to the appearance of symptoms related to anxiety and depression, different studies have shown that these conditions have a significant negative impact on general well-being. In many cases, sadness and social isolation cause negative side effects to occur and this causes increase the risk of suffering from more serious diseases.

The professionals of Mentalia recommend four activities that facilitate a positive environment to improve the mental well-being of older people:

cognitive activities

Just as the body needs physical activity and stimulation to stay healthy, the brain needs stimulation to stay fit and avoid cognitive decline common as we age. Any activity that keeps the mind engaged and working to solve problems contributes to brain health.

Physical exercise

Exercise is especially helpful for people with dementia. This is because the exercise helps the brain release dopamine, a chemical involved in movement that contributes to our well-being. The physical state improves strength, balance, memory and quality of life from the patients. “It is important to encourage the family member or friend who is not active to motivate them to practice physical exercise”highlights Alfaraz.

Group leisure activities

When activities are carried out in company we favor socialization and avoid isolation; This last issue is key for older people who are alone. For example, attending dance classes helps improve interpersonal relationships and favors the development of social and communication skills.

Social relationships

Staying in touch with the important people in their lives can help avoid loneliness and feelings of isolation that can lead to depression, as well as mental and physical decline. For example, it is good to learn how to connect with your older family or friends through social media or video calls.

The people with dementia will need the support of their loved ones. It is important to give them the opportunity to talk about anything, assist and help them; be close and feel trustworthy. Applying the tips above will help ensure a positive environment and, thus, combat the disease in the best possible way.

Activities to promote a positive environment

In this sense, in the Mentalia Vitoria and Mentalia Arévalo centers different activities are carried out to promote a positive environment and thus improve the quality of life of users. These centers have specific programs for the treatment of diseases specific, through which they carry out therapies adapted to the diagnosis, to its affectation in the person and in the hands of professionals specialized in this type of disorder.

“Our goal at Mentalia Vitoria is improve the quality of life of our users and accompany them in their rehabilitation process. We adapt the therapies and resources available to the person, focusing on their problems and needs. We encourage the active participation in therapies both cognitive and leisure and free time; We also favor social skills management and their inclusion in the community environment. We promote assertive communication, empathy and coexistence”, summarizes the psychologist Cristina Alfaraz. These activities are: