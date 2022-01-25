Adamari López returns to Hoy Día, came out negative for Covid-19

Adamari López shares news about her state of health | Instagram

For the television host and actress Adamari Lopez these days have been somewhat strong, because he returned to test positive for the contagion of a year ago, fortunately he shared a new news regarding his current health condition.

It was through a video on Instagram where he showed us his pretty face once again, the difference is that he looked even more radiant than usual, this indicated that he was only looking his best.

The flirtatious and friendly Adamari López was very happy because this Monday, January 24, she will return to the Hoy Día program to drive, it is something that she had been anxiously waiting for a couple of days.

The host of the morning show, she wore a denim dress above the knee, it had long sleeves that traveled a little, buttons in the front from the neck to the bottom and pockets in the front at the top.

Her makeup was impeccable, something discreet with a little shadow on the eyelids and a lipstick that was barely noticeable, she looked very natural, but at the same time flirtatious and fresh.

Adamari López is very happy since she has already recovered from her contagion | instagram adamarilopez



As an accessory she had a cloth headband and some bracelets, excited for her return she was celebrating it with a delicious cup of coffee.

God bless you good that you’re back to work,” commented a fan.

In one of his videos posted on his Facebook account, he mentioned that he was waiting for him to have two negative results in a row before he could return to the program with his fellow drivers.

The place where he recorded the video with soymamarula’s audio – original audio, was in his own kitchen, which is white and quite spacious.

I’ll wait for you early tomorrow, my beautiful people!” commented Adamari López.

The admirers of Adamari Lopez They were excited to hear this news that immediately made them happy, because they could finally see it again on television.

Simply beautiful with her beautiful heart full of health, joy, happiness, hope that all your dreams and goals come true,” commented a fan.

Perhaps this situation seems a bit sudden to some people, it should be remembered that there was a gap between her health situation and the publication of this type of content, which is why we saw her “recover” faster, since she published days after would get sick