Adams Redeploys Plainclothes Police Units as Part of Crackdown After Wave of Shootings – NBC New York

Mayor Adams announced Monday that he will reintroduce the New York Police Department’s controversial plainclothes police program as part of a sweeping plan to curb gun violence following a series of deadly shootings across the city.

The units, which were dissolved by the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2020 in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, will be deployed in 30 sectors where 80% of the city’s violent crimes are reported, Adams said.

About 400 police officers are expected to join the new units, dubbed “Neighborhood Safety Teams.”

Officers will begin hitting the streets over the next three weeks “with a focus on gun violence,” according to Adams.

“We will have boots on the ground on every block,” added the president, who declared that armed violence is “a public health crisis” and “the number one threat in our city.”

The plan for more aggressive policing, which marked Adams’s first major political announcement since taking office on Jan. 1, comes in the wake of the Harlem shooting last Friday in which the rookie NYPD officer was killed. , Jason Rivera, and injured his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, who remains in critical condition at a Manhattan hospital.

In addition to Friday night’s tragedy, five New York Police officers and several civilians, including an 11-month-old Hispanic baby, have been targeted by firearms in the city since Adams was sworn in a few weeks ago. This has put pressure on the mayor to follow through on his campaign promise to make the city safer.

The new plan, which includes a list of concrete changes to police policy as well as recommendations for state and federal lawmakers to amend or enact laws, will bring about change “quickly,” Adams promised.

But he admitted that he will not immediately end the scourge of gun violence.

“This plan will not end this crisis overnight,” he said. “But it will represent the largest action in years to protect New York City.”

Law enforcement advocates, including New York’s largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association, hailed Adams’ plan as a solid step in the right direction.

But it sparked a backlash from progressive Democrats and criminal justice reform activists, who criticized the return of plainclothes officer units, long accused of violating the civil rights of black and Hispanic New Yorkers. , as well as being involved in some of the city’s most infamous police killings, including the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

“Much of the mayor’s plan is cause for deep concern,” said Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, an influential member of the council’s large progressive faction.

“The fact is that the unit was ineffective in reducing gun violence,” he added.

Cabán pointed out that the department’s own data showed that shootings in the city dropped by 19.5% the year after the units were disbanded.

But Adams, a retired NYPD captain who has a long history of fighting systemic racism in the department, said restrictions will be put in place to ensure “mistakes of the past” aren’t repeated.

All members of the units will be required to wear body cameras which must be turned on at all times while on duty. They will also undergo extensive training and vetting to ensure that only “the best” officers join the patrol, Adams said.

Adams added that members of the new teams will wear some “identifiable” clothing item to make sure New Yorkers understand they are NYPD officers, such as a windbreaker jacket with “Police” printed on the front or back.

“It won’t be like it was before, when they weren’t identifiable at all. You didn’t know who jumped your car and that created a lot of hostility,” she claimed.

Adams also voiced his support for establishing a residency requirement for New York Police officers, whereby they would have to live in the city in order to serve in the department, a priority for advocates of police reform, who They say it would improve relations between police officers and the communities they are supposed to protect.