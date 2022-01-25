Adele’s fury: the design of a pool would have led her to cancel her long-awaited shows in Las Vegas

Adele announced through a video that her Las Vegas residence was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Adele postponed her shows in Las Vegas after having a fit of fury with his production team over the design of a swimming pool that was to be mounted on the stage.

During the show, the “Easy on Me” singer was supposed to perform a trick in the water, but she likened the final design to a “old pond” and refused to do so, reported The Sun. “When he saw the finished design, he refused to participate,” a source told the outlet.

“Adele described the pool as an ‘old pond’ and adamantly refused to stand in it. The intention was to fill the pool while lifting it with a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion that it was floating in the water, “added the informant.

The successful British singer, 33, tearfully announced that she would be postponing her “Weekends With Adele” show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, just a day before it premiered, for cases of COVID-19 among its production team.

Adele’s decision hurt many fans who were already in Las Vegas to see her.

“Half of my team is positive and it is impossible for us to finish the show. I am devastated. I’m sorry because it’s late. We’ve been up for 30 hours trying to get it to work, but we’re out of time. I apologize to everyone who has traveled. I am very ashamed,” she said, visibly affected by the situation.

The singer Adele told some of the reasons why the concerts she was going to give in England were postponed

The artist indicated that the dates would be rescheduled and regretted what happened with the series of concerts that were scheduled from the January 21 to April 16.

Since its announcement, numerous rumors have emerged pointing to the real reasons for the suspension, including an alleged confrontation with the venue over its 60 person choir and discussions with set designer, Esmeralda Devlin.

According to what was reported by the tabloid Daily Mail, the singer wanted everything to look perfect, but seeing the delays caused by the Covid in the assembly of the show “had a panic attack” and had “an explosive argument” with Devlin.

“Despite the fact that it cost millions to put together the set, Adele was not happy with the result and made it very clear.”, said a source close to the team. “She was already nervous, and the fight made her panic, because she was desperate for everything to be perfect.”

Las Vegas journalist Scott Roeben claimed that the singer insisted on dismantling the theater’s sound system and installing her own. “Apparently, Adele and her team refused to use the equipment that was in The Colosseum.”Roeben said.

“The theater has a huge, very high-tech video screen, pBut Adele’s team insisted on a completely new system.”

Adele announced her own residency in Las Vegas in November, shortly after the release of her latest studio album, 30. Although the new dates have not yet been confirmed, it is speculated that the concerts will take place in the month of November. April and you will extend to June.

