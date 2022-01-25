Aislinn Derbez’s vacation with her sister Mich Aguilera in Costa Rica

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez showed off her splendid figure in a bikini this weekend during a vacation in Costa Rica. Aislinn Derbez she enjoyed the idyllic beaches of the beautiful destination with her sister on her mother’s side, Michelle Aguilera.

the daughters of Gabriela Michael They looked very happy together in this mini adventure that Mich went to after the call for help from her sister, who claimed not to feel very well:

“My sister is a great travel companion… A few days ago I spoke to her and told her: -I don’t feel well, I need nature, Kai has to go with his dad, I don’t want to be at home, I feel like I need to be alone, but not so alone…mmm, if I go to Costa Rica tomorrow, will you come with me?…she namas He tells me ‘let’s see, give me 5 min… ok I’ll go’. (He always tells me that I live on the edge but he accompanies me 😂) I love you, Mich”, concluded the star of Netflix under the beautiful carousel of images you shared.

The most picturesque note of the trip was the adventure that both experienced by immersing themselves in a tub of ice water, a beauty and health treatment very fashionable among celebrities. While Mich only lasted a minute on the ice, Aislinn made it to ten minutes, quite a feat!

“More than the cold, it’s the pain it gives to the body,” Derbez’s daughter wrote about the clips shared by her sister, in which she wore a great body in a yellow bikini. “My pain threshold is zero, so I was giving birth… Me in the drama!”

“Drama and strength characterize her,” wrote her amused sister.

“After 10 minutes I almost died” confessed the actress. “Cold and physical pain are the things I can least stand in life and here they were together, challenge overcome!”

“I wasn’t cold, but my body was shaking on its own,” Aislinn recounted at the end of the experience.

A wonderful trip that thanks to this anecdote they will never forget!

