Aleida Núñez receives an incredible gift from her boyfriend Bubba

Aleida Núñez, Bubba gives her an incredible gift on her birthday | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Nunez shared about two hours ago a beautiful gift that her boyfriend Bubba Saulsbury, which any woman would have moved immediately, perhaps some did as soon as they saw the photos of the flirtatious businesswoman.

For a couple of days Aleida Núñez shared content regarding her birthday, more specifically a flirtatious photo shoot in which she appeared as a beautiful Barbie, dressed entirely in pink, including her hair.

The actress of the telenovela “La Mexicana y el Güero” appeared showing off her impressive flower arrangement, these were red roses, there seemed to be hundreds of them, there were so many that she could not even surround them with her hands.

The photograph immediately impacted everyone who saw it on her official Instagram, the flirtatious singer was wearing a gold dress that seemed to be made of sequins, although the type of fabric could also shine a lot, it was long-sleeved and with shoulder pads, allowing see its huge charms with its design on the front.

Aleida Núñez received this impressive flower arrangement for her birthday from her boyfriend | instagram aleidanunez



Celebrating my birthday … Thanks for the detail Bubba, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

This publication already has more than eleven thousand red hearts and 289 comments where they celebrate his birthday and send him congratulations as well as blessings for another year of life, among them is Maribel Guardia who wrote him a nice detail.

Happy birthday, may you continue to be just as beautiful and may God fill your life with blessings”, Maribel Guardia.

Other important celebrities of the Mexican show business such as Germán de Los Mascabrothers, Sherlyn, Carmen Muñoz, Marisol González, among others, wrote him nice details and good wishes for this day that he has surely enjoyed since dawn.

Obviously, her fans have also written nice words and details with emojis to celebrate this day with her, the love they have for Núñez is not something that can be hidden.

In the publication she also has two videos, in one of them an impressive cake appears that seems to be five floors, and the second the one with the arrangement of roses that her boyfriend gave her, there is no doubt that this day will be unforgettable for the actress and businesswoman .

For your part Aleida Nunez She shared several photos and videos in her stories with the constant congratulations that her relatives have posted on her Instagram accounts. The beautiful actress and businesswoman is a woman who is extremely loved by all those around her.