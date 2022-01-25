Alex Fernández’s wife poses in a swimsuit to celebrate her seventh month of pregnancy

After the death of Vicente Fernández on December 12, Alexander Fernandez He has expressed his happiness for having the affection of his granddaughter Cayetana; However, Camila Fernández’s daughter will not be the only one who will keep the Foal company since her second granddaughter will be born very soon, the daughter of Alex Fernandez.

But while Mia, the next member of the Fernandez dynasty arrives, Alexia Hernández boasted how happy she is in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

It was through her Instagram account, where the future mother showed how she looks in her last months of pregnancy, but again she did it while posing in a swimsuit, causing a wave of surprise at the tender images.

On one of the postcards Alex Fernandez’s wife She was seen posing in the middle of the beach in an elegant black one-piece swimsuit, with which she celebrated her seventh month of pregnancy.

While, in a previous postcard, she expressed her happiness at reaching this happy stage of her life and wearing a floral print bikini, she appeared most smiling while exposing her huge belly.

Of course, Alex and Alexia are very excited about the upcoming arrival of their first daughter, and although they had tried to keep some aspects of her life completely discreet, the proud mother has uncovered how she looks with other photographs, in which she once again posed from the beach.

In another postcard captured in front of the sea and from the residence of “El Potrillo”, Alexia Hernández reappeared in one of the best stages of her life, and where the silhouette of her advanced pregnancy could once again be seen thanks to the bikini she is wearing.

It was last September when the couple announced through the pages of Hola México magazine that they would debut as parents, and although they have not yet revealed the date on which they could welcome the new member of the famous dynasty Weeks later, they were surprised to reveal that Alejandro Fernández’s second grandson will be a girl, who will be named Mía.

