Alfredo Adame, exhibited in a street fight on public roads VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 25.01.2022 14:40:44





Alfredo Adame He gave something to talk about again this Tuesday, January 25, after they published some videos on social networks where the controversial driver can be seen having a fight with a man and a woman in the streets of Mexico Cityapparently caused by a road accident.

In the broadcast videos, you can see when Alfredo Adame Begin to hit a carwith whom he apparently had the road accident, because both are blocking the street, which causes a woman gets out of the vehicle and goes to the blows against the also actor.

In such a situation, it is seen how the driver of the car also gets out of the car to go to blows against Adamewho before the attacks falls to the ground.

The brawl continued

The situation apparently did not stop there, because in another video that was published on social networks, you see Alfredo Adame arguing with the woman, while It is heard that he is asking him to return his cell phone, situation that does not happen.

Given this, the driver begins to struggle with the womanwhich generates the appearance of the man who accompanied her again to have a run-in with Adame againwho once again ends up on the ground.