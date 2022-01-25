Alias ​​Jhonier, commander of the FARC dissidents, was killed by Colombian security forces | International | News

His name is on the list of terrorists wanted by the United States.

The security forces dealt a heavy blow to the dissident rebels who had distanced themselves from the peace process in Colombia, by killing one of their high-ranking commanders in a military operation in the southwest of the country.

Euclides España, known by the alias of Jhonier, was “neutralized”, President Iván Duque announced in a public statement.

Jhonier was one of the guerrilla commanders who opted out of the agreement with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

His name is on the list of terrorists wanted by the United States, and the Duque government offered a reward equivalent to about 755,000 dollars for information on his whereabouts.

“This is one of the most important blows that is propitiated against the FARC dissidents. And we are talking about a criminal with more than 25 years of murderous and criminal trajectory, “said the president.

Jhonier, whose age has not been revealed, coordinated several of the dissident organizations that are commanded by ‘Gentil Duarte’ and ‘Iván Mordisco’, two of the most persecuted men in Colombia after the disarmament of the bulk of the FARC.

According to the authorities, he fell in an action by military troops with the support of the police in the municipality of Tacueyó, in the department of Cauca, where large areas of drug crops are concentrated.

“We use the latest technology for intelligence (…) the best of our troops so that they could advance mainly at night and that is how today, at 3:00 in the afternoon, this symbol of evil is neutralized” , explained General Luis Fernando Navarro, commander of the Armed Forces, in the same joint act.

Who was Johnier?

Short and overweight, Jhonier was unknown to public opinion until his image began to circulate in 2020.

Then, he spoke with the researcher Ariel Ávila about the dissidence expansion campaign in an interview published by the newspaper El Espectador.

He was dressed in camouflage, carried a rifle and presented himself as a member of “the true armed resistance that did not go to Havana,” the site of the peace process that demobilized some 13,000 men and women.

However, several guerrilla fronts that operate without a unified command remained active.

The NGO Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) calculates that in total today there are about 5,000 combatants, divided into two large organizations, the one headed by ‘Gentil Duarte’ and the so-called Second Marquetalia.

This latest dissidence is led by Iván Márquez, former chief negotiator of the FARC, who returned to arms in 2019 alleging state breaches of the peace agreement.

The government does not recognize the dissidents as armed rebels and treats them as drug traffickers, given the struggle they wage with other groups for control of drug trafficking routes and illegal mining revenues.

This Monday the police chief, General Jorge Luis Vargas, described the dejected Jhonier as a “symbol of evil” and a “pure drug trafficker.”

“More than 46 police officers have been injured by the direct instructions of this criminal,” the officer added. (I)