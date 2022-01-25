América de Cali hires Iago Falque | Spanish footballer career | Bombshell of Juan Carlos Osorio | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali surprised at dawn this Sunday and announced a bomb signing for the scarlet club and for Colombian football: a versatile European player arrives, with extensive experience and who went through teams from Spain, England and Italy. Even one of his goals was in Champions League.

The American club confirmed the Spanish Iago Falque as your new hire. “The European midfielder with an international tour arrived in our city to carry out medical exams and later be linked to our institution,” the club published on its official Twitter account.

The left-handed winger (or midfielder) has just turned 32 and has an extensive resume. Came out of the quarry FC Barcelona (since 2001) and at the age of 18 was bought by Juventus of Turin (2008). I’m going through Bari of Italy (2009) and the Villarreal B (2010); then passed through England, bought by Tottenham Hotspur (2011), who used it in some games and gave it to Southampton (2012).

In English football he did not score goals, but his football matured. He returned to his country in 2013 to play with Almeria and later with Vallecano Ray.

In 2014, Iago Falque went to the A series, where it was until 2021: it passed through Genoa, Rome, Turin and Benevento, scoring 50 goals in Italian football and a goal in the Champions League with Roma (against Bayer Leverkusen in 2015).

But nevertheless Not everything is rosy for Iago Falque and his signing with América de Cali. The Spaniard has been plagued by some injuries that reduced his career.

In addition, his last professional game was eight months ago: Falque performed for the last time on May 1, 2021 in the game in which AC Milan beat Benevento, his club, 2-0; Falque played 55 minutes and had no competition again.

His last entry was a little over a year ago.: on January 17, 2021, he scored against Crotone in Serie A.

doIt will be a signing requested by Juan Carlos Osorio or by the Sports Committee of America?