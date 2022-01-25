America vs. Monterrey (0-2): Goals | The Champions win in the Azteca

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.01.2022 21:26:04





At home and with a sufficient domain, scratched defeated tonight 2-0 America in a match in which the arbitration work of Lizzet Amairany Garcia stole the spotlight for a bad decision that helped the royal team to extend their lead.

The current Mexican women’s soccer champions opened the scoring with Desiree Monsivais who took advantage of a defensive error of the Eagles.

In an attempt to start with ball play, Eva Gonzalez is wrong and Diane Garcia he stole the ball to serve his partner. Monsivais he took the ball and did his thing to make it 1-0 before going into the second half.

Women’s America seemed to shorten the distances with some options of Katty Martinez and Daniela Espinosa, however, were not entirely effective.

A terrible refereeing decision by García gave the team Eve Mirror the opportunity to enlarge your advantage. Kimberly Rodriguez swept over Christina Burkenroad effectively to prevent his advance in the small area.

However, the center-back saw a non-existent foul and scored the maximum penalty. Bernal chargedwas doubtful and Renata Masciarelli He saved, although in a second shot the central defender appeared to push the ball again and now put it in the back of the net due to the inaction of the Azulcremas players.

Exhausted and without Craig Harrington on the bench for being expelled, the azulcremas saw the result sentenced with the first defeat of this start of the Closure 2022. While the scratched they continue with their perfect undefeated record.

​​​