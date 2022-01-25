An NFT can now be used as a profile picture on Twitter

File photo. | Credit: OFFICIAL TWITTER



The NFT market continues to expand, as more digital assets are sold every day at a higher price, precisely in response to the trend, Twitter wants the social network to be a great focus of conversations around NFTs and cryptocurrencies, for it, has enabled a feature so that owners of an NFT can place it as their profile picture.

Although anyone can post an image or reproduction of a Non-Fungible Token and put it as a profile photo, the application really wants to go further, since the new tool allows the owners of said digital assets to authenticate the profile photo, since the platform will show a special icon accompanied by the image that will indicate that said person is the official owner of the image.

The visualization will also change, as the digital asset will be displayed as a hexagon with rounded corners, which will be visible to all users, thus creating a distinction.

In the first place, the option has not yet been launched globally, as it is only “under active development”, that is, the option is only enabled for a select group of users, in addition, the tool will only be available to those who are subscribed to the ‘Twitter Blue’ premium service which costs $2.99 ​​per month.

“Crypto is a key pillar of the future of Twitter. We want to support this growing interest among creators in using decentralized applications to manage virtual assets and currencies. It’s still very early days for us, but we wanted to create something that would be a utility for this community that they could start interacting with right now,” said Esther Crawford, Twitter product lead for the Wall Street Journal.

However, the new function has not been to everyone’s liking, such as Elon Musk himself, who spoke on the social network itself and said that the tool was “irritating”. “Is Twitter spending engineering resources on this, while cryptocurrency scammers are throwing a spambot block party on every thread!?” Musk tweeted.

It is not yet known if the function will begin to be available globally, since it only remains to wait for the reaction of users who already have the tool so that the platform knows if it is worth expanding the option or not.

The first SMS was auctioned as NFT after 30 years

The world’s first SMS contained only 14 words and was received by a Vodafone employee on December 3, 1992. ‘Merry Christmas’ was what was contained in the message that was auctioned by the French auction house Aguttes as digital asset or NFT.

The SMS was sold for just over $120,000 to a Canadian interested party. Vodafone, a telecommunications company that sold the product, expressed its intention to donate the sum to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The original message was sent by programmer Neil Papworth, who said that although NFTs are not his thing, he was not opposed to people buying what many consider to be a piece of technological history.

