And Just Like That… has the best houses in New York

Before And Just Like That… he was Sex and the City. And in her fourth season, between toast and coffee, Carrie said: “New York is a city of renters. Everyone rents”, to which Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte respond: “I do not”. In fact, after buying his Upper East Side studio in a historic brownstone, the kind of houses known as brownstones in NYC, kept that apartment in his real estate portfolio for decades. Like Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte still live in the houses they bought in the first few seasons of the original series. And real estate is as common in the series as the fashion trio.

Although in the reboot from And Just Like That…, the elegant group of girlfriends tour the city’s quaint landmarks—Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain and the West Village, among others—and dine at acclaimed New York restaurants—such as the Whitney Museum of American Art Cafe and the East Pole on the Upper East Side—they also spend a lot of time at home. That said, like their owners, apartments and houses have changed quite a bit since the early 1990s. From Charlotte’s three-bedroom apartment on Park Avenue to the centennial brownstone of Miranda in Prospect Heights, the real estate of And Just Like That… they’re almost as flashy as the exaggerated fashions their characters wear.

Carrie’s apartment is on East 73rd Street, but the actual building that serves as the exterior for the show is in the West Village. Craig Blankenhorn / Courtesy of HBO Max.

Carrie’s gem on the Upper East Side

If the series—both the original and the revival— has an iconic recurring scene, that of Carrie sitting in her window facing East 73rd Street, typing on her laptop, probably typing: “I couldn’t help but wonder…” Although he mentioned that his beloved house is in the center of the city more than once throughout the six seasons of the series, the two films and the revival, the famous brownstone is actually on Perry Street in the West Village. Today, the downtown house is worth about $21 million, but at the time the columnist rented out her studio apartment, she only paid $700 a month in rent, which is absurd even in a rent-controlled building. In fact, the Sarah Jessica Parker’s own apartment in the West Village it sold for an impressive $15.8 million in 2020.

Of course, Carrie also lived in a Fifth Avenue apartment with her late husband and, for a brief time, in an all-white Tribeca loft near the Hudson River, but she always tends to return to her first home, proving “you can come home, but it will cost you”, something he admitted in the first film of sex in new York.