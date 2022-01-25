Andrea Meza will run the New York Half Marathon for a good cause

Photo: Instagram @andreamezamx

andrea meza She is the Miss Universe with the shortest reign in the history of the pageant thanks to the health restrictions due to COVID-19. Despite having ended her domain as a beauty queen, the native of Chihuahua has not stopped with her altruistic work, which is why she recently shared who will compete in the New York Half Marathon for a charitable cause.

Meza, who now works as a host on a Hispanic channel, after leaving the kingdom in the hands of the Indian Harnaaz Sandhu last Decemberreported through her Instagram account that she was excited to announce that she will participate in the New York half marathon and their presence will have the objective of raising funds in favor of children with cleft palates.

“I am so excited to be participating in the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon!” she wrote. She is also a software engineer from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH).

Andrea Meza will run the New York City Half Marathon for a good cause Photo: Instagram/@andreamezamx

The United Airlines NYC Hallf consists of running 21 kilometers in a route that begins in the surroundings of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and ends in Central Park, crossing the Manhattan Bridge, where participants see Brooklyn and Queens, and race past iconic landmarks like Grand Central Terminal and Times Square along the way.

Through her social networks, the 27-year-old has been in charge of spreading her life after being crowned Miss Universe 2020 in May 2021, making her the third Mexican to win the contest, this despite having had a reign of just over 6 months.

In mid-2021, after ending her hegemony, the Chihuahuan shared with her social media audience that she would exchange her crown for a microphone and join the Hispanic television station, Telemundo: “Happy to be part of Telemundo, my new home!” the model wrote at the time.

Andrea Meza joins Telemundo as the new host Photo: Instagram/@andreamezamx

Joining as a show host is not the only career purpose that the Chihuahuan has visualized. During her short, but very significant reign as Miss Universe, she was in charge of showing two of her most outstanding gifts, such as singing or altruistic causes.

The Mexican has surprised her little more than 2 million followers with different interpretations during her daily life. What is most striking is that her fans do not tire of praising the ability of the Mexican and has reiterated in the comments box of her publications that He has an innate musical talent.

After this and touching on the theme of the stages, the young woman born on August 13, 1994 has not hidden his desire to venture into the future as a singer. His first statement on the matter was on October 1, 2021, where Meza shared with the morning newspaper, come the joy that he would like to dedicate himself to music in the future thanks to what was instilled by his family.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 16: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021 onstage at the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

“My dad played the guitar and I sang his songs. He makes me happy, I know I’m fine, I feel comfortable if I’m singing. I’ve never done it professionally, but it’s an area I’d like to explore.”, He pointed out about his taste for music and explained that it is something that comes from his offspring.

In that interview with the TV Azteca program, Andrea explained one of the genres that she would like to explore after her beauty reign: “Perhaps the sierrena musicI like it, I grew up with that music, I like to sing it, I have not defined what I generate to lean”, evoked the model.

