Andrés Guardado reaches a renewal agreement for one more year with Betis

The 35-year-old Mexican remains a fundamental part of Manuel Pellegrini’s scheme

Andrew Saved has renewed contract with Real Betis. The Mexican has extended his relationship with the Spanish team until the end of the 2022/2023 season, according to information published by ABC of Seville.

Andrés Guardado will prolong his relationship with Betis for a year, according to reports. Getty Images

The contract of Guarda with the Real Betis It ended in the summer of 2022. However, the Spanish media details that the Mexican and the Sevillian team have agreed on an extension until 2023, a negotiation that, according to what was reported, was not complicated because there was always the will of both parties.

If Saved be maintained until 2023 with the Real Betis, could add at least six years with the Verdiblanco team, a club he joined in 2017 after passing through PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The 2021/2022 is the fifth season of Saved in the Sevillian team, with which he has played a total of 10,267 minutes in the 152 games he has played, in which he has scored three goals, in addition to collaborating with 16 assists.

Saved, 35 years old, remains a fundamental part of Manuel Pellegrini’s scheme, because so far this season, the Mexican has played 23 duels, 19 in LaLiga, one in the Copa del Rey and three in the Europe League.

At the moment, the Real Betis It is in the Champions League zone, since it is in third position in LaLiga with 40 units, six behind Sevilla, in second place, and four above Atlético de Madrid, located in fourth place.

In the Europa League, the Spanish team qualified for the round of 16, an instance in which they will face Zenit, after they finished second in their group with 10 units, below the 13 made by Bayer Leverkusen, leader of the sector.