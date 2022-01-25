Andrew Velázquez remembers the Yankees with great nostalgia

Andrew Velazquez it was the first Bronx native to play for the Yankees. Although he only played 28 games in pinstripes last season, his brief stint with the team he loved marked him forever, and after his signing with angelsbecame sentimental when he appeared at an event in Manhattan, near his hometown.

Los Angeles Angels claimed Velázquez off waivers from the Yankees on November 5, after the Mulos dropped him from their 40-man roster. However, the 27-year-old was grateful to belong to the organization in which he always longed to play.

The opportunity to play in New York, my hometown, was an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I really have a good shot in Anaheim,” Velazquez told the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff during an event in the Manhattan area over the weekend.

Velázquez became a fan favorite for the Yankees, and was even the starting shortstop in the American League Wild Card Game, when they were eliminated by the Red Sox.