Android | How to increase the internet speed of my cell phone | trick | 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you need more internet because your cell phone does not give you the right speed? There are many people who have a Android smartphone or iPhone in your hands; however, they have not explored some hidden features on the mobile network you have and it is time to take advantage of it.

If you want to know how fast your internet is, you can check it at speed test . If this is still slow on your cell phone then you should try the following trick to give more power to your data and thus use the wireless network without any problem.

HOW TO HAVE FASTER INTERNET ON YOUR CELL PHONE

The first thing will be to enter the Settings of your cell phone.

In the case of iPhones, go to Settings.

After that, you must click on SIM card and Mobile data.

Once this is done, select the SIM card you are using and the number to which you want to increase the speed of your internet.

Now in Preferred network type you must choose 5G.

By default this comes in automatic 5G or 4G.

In this way, choose the option with the highest speed on your mobile. (Photo: MAG)