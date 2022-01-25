Andy Reid questions NFL overtime rules

The closing of the divisional round delivered one of the most exciting duels in recent years and the outcome occurred in overtime, with a touchdown by Travis Kelce for the Chiefs will qualify for their fourth straight AFC championship.

Kansas City’s victory reopened discussion of the NFL’s rules for overtime and Andy Reid took the opportunity to point out the possible flaws in the current league regulations regarding extensions.

“I was able to talk to Sean McDermott after the game. It was great for us last night, but was it good for the game, which is the most important thing?” he told a news conference. “To make things fair, Probably the best would be to have the offense and defense.”

The current rules for overtime have been applied in the league since 2010 for the postseason (in 2012 they were used in the regular season) and in 11 seasons, they have not represented greater competitiveness in the playoffs.

In total, 11 games, including Super Bowl LI, have gone into overtime. Of those commitments, 10 have been defined in favor of the team that won the toss; These are the meetings:

OT in playoffs since 2011 Round Toss Winner first possession Result wild card 2011 broncos TD Victory 2011 NFC Championship giants Clearance Victory Divisional 2012 ravens Clearance Victory 2014 NFC Championship Seahawks TD Victory Divisional 2015 Cardinals TD Victory Super Bowl LI patriots TD Victory 2018 NFC Championship saints interception Defeat 2018 AFC Championship patriots TD Victory Wild Cards 2019 Texans Clearance Victory Wild Cards 2019 vikings TD Victory Divisional 2021 chiefs TD Victory

Josh Allen resigns

On the other hand, the Bills quarterback indicated that despite the elimination of Buffalo, he will not complain about the league rules and added that in case of winning the toss, Kansas City would have been eliminated.

“That’s the rules. I can’t complain, because if it had been in our favor, we would be celebrating.” he clarified in a meeting with the media. “That’s the way it is. We didn’t make the necessary plays yesterday.”