Ángel Mena suffers a knee ligament injury days before matches against Brazil and Peru | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The Ecuadorian midfielder was injured over the weekend with León, a club that has already made the medical results official.

Ángel Mena suffered a knee ligament injury over the weekend, León, the Mexican club in which the Ecuadorian attacker plays, made official this Monday, who is “evaluated” by the medical body of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) for the next two games of the Tricolor in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After informing that the international players joined their respective teams, the Fiera team pointed out in Mena’s case: “We inform you that midfielder Ángel Mena will be evaluated by the FEF medical services, after presenting a grade 1 injury to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee”.

The tricolor soccer player was injured on Saturday in León’s 2-1 victory against Pachuca, on matchday 3 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament. Mena, one of the figures of the current runner-up team of Mexico, left the field at minute 43.

Qualify Qatar in games with Brazil and Peru, ‘illusion’ of tricolors

“I’m worried about Mena, we hope it’s nothing and he can play (with the National Team),” said Ariel Holan, technical director of the Fiera, after the game against the Tuzos.

According to the MEDS website, since it is “a simple stretch, we speak of a Grade I sprain, which would be a tear of a small number of fibers (one third) of the ligament that is accompanied by pain, minimal bleeding and spill without instability”.

“When it comes to grade 1 sprains, recovery is estimated between 3 and 4 weeks”, adds the medical portal.

Mena was summoned by the coach Gustavo Alfaro for the World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil, on Thursday, January 27, and against Peru, on Tuesday, February 1.

With 23 points in the standings after fourteen presentations, Ecuador can mathematically secure its ticket to Qatar 2022 in the matches of the fifteenth and sixteenth dates (antepenultimate) of the qualifier. (D)