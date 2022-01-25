Another request from Juan Reynoso? Jairo Concha, the Peruvian who sounded like a possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul

Jairo Concha became a trend in networks as a possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul. Did Juan Reynoso ask for it? The truth behind the alleged interest in the coach’s compatriot.

Cruz Azul has not yet withdrawn from the pass market this winter, that is why the names continue to ring, from anywhere in the world, for footballers who could be a candidates to get to The Ferris Wheel and strengthen the squad Juan Reynoso for the Closing Tournament 2022.

Above all, if it comes from the land where the chess player was born, it is immediately related to a direct request by the cement strategist; as it was the last case that transcended in the social networks, since a Peruvian midfielder was placed for a few minutes in the orbit of La Maquina: Jairo Concha.

And it is that various media from Peru echoed of Cruz Azul’s alleged interest in another Blanquirroja team, after a rumor that began to circulate on Twitter, In addition to the fact that it was recently confirmed that Peruvian central defender Luis Abram is very close to being presented as the sixth reinforcement in the Ferris wheel, however, the fate of Jairo Concha is more than far from being a cement worker.

This was announced by the ESPN journalist, León Lecanda, after the stir that was generated in social networks after the information that arrived in Mexico from South America, as ruled out completely than the Midfielder will arrive as a replacement for Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández.