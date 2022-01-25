Ansu Fati rules out his operation and ignores the opinion of Barcelona’s doctors

BARCELONA – Ansu Fati finally decided, and against the opinion of Barcelona’s medical services, not to undergo surgery for his injury to the femoral biceps of the left thigh and will carry out conservative treatment that should last for about two months before returning to play.

Ansu Fati is injured in Celta vs BarcelonaAnsu Fati is injured in Celta vs Barcelona Getty Images

One day after the meeting between the player, his relatives and the club’s medical officers, in which Ansu himself showed his reluctance to undergo surgery again, he passed on his final decision, that Barça made known through a medical statement.

At Barça they expected a change of opinion from the player this Tuesday, but his intention remains the same: not to undergo surgery and have the possibility of reappearing during the month of March despite the risk that, the club’s doctors warned, this will mean.

Injured during the Cup match against Athletic Bilbao, the first exploration of the young Barça striker revealed a recurrence of the injury he suffered in November against Celta and took for granted a two-month absence, taking for granted a conservative treatment that since the club was changed, on medical advice.

The new head of medical services, Ricard Pruna, explained to Ansu the advantages of being operated on, despite the fact that this would mean prolonging the recovery period, which could be extended up to five months and would practically mean saying goodbye to the season.

The footballer, however, was reluctant to return to the operating room after the bad experiences he suffered in the past, when the first injury he suffered, the fracture of the internal meniscus of the knee in November 2020, caused a loss of close to eleven months and up to four interventions that showed the malpractice that was carried out.

From there, Ansu, supported by his family, maintained his desire to carry out a conservative, non-invasive treatment, which would allow him to return to the fields in about eight weeks, no matter how hard the club wanted to do it. see the risks that this could entail for the future in contrast to an operation that, even if it took him away from activity until the end of the season, would be much safer.

The club’s doctors finally left the choice in the hands of the striker himself, who definitively closed the door on Tuesday to return to the operating room.