Anthony Davis would have a return date

After a long time, Anthony Davis would have a date to help LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers out of the hole they find themselves in.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from Los Angeles Lakers He still hasn’t had many positive things to salvage. Perhaps so far the candidacy of Lebron James to win the MVP is the only good thing. But that could change.

With a negative record of 23 wins and 24 losses, the franchise is located in the 8th place in the Western Conference, in the Play-In area and have a clear gap in the pivot position. That’s where I’d go back to Anthony Davis to help LeBron, Russell Westbrook and company.

It is that although he had not been having a great year, before his injury (sprain of ligaments in the knee) Davis averaged 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per match. Their percentages weren’t great, but those numbers are hard to replace, and now they could come back.

Anthony Davis and his comeback date

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis’ status to “probable” for Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.. Just in time to help his franchise come back from a disappointing season.

The star missed the last 17 games for his injury and in that section those of the State of California had a mark of 7 won and 10 lost. They have fallen in five of the last seven, so they are in a terrible moment and the emotional boost of recovering Davis could be key.