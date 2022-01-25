Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral, how they met: love story | Carol G | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

What was a rumor or gossip since the beginning of the year ended up being confirmed. Anuel AA He stated that he has found love again after his separation from Carol G and he already discloses it also on his social networks with various publications.

The girl who has stolen the heart of the Puerto Rican artist is known as Yailin La Más Viral, who was known in her native country, the Dominican Republic, but has now achieved worldwide fame by knowing about her relationship.

That is why fans of Anuel AA They have many doubts about her. For example, they are wondering who she is and how she met him.

ANUEL AA AND YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL CONFIRM THEIR RELATIONSHIP

After many rumors from the specialized press and a series of publications, Anuel AA confirmed his new relationship through a video posted on his Instagram account, in which he is seen kissing Yalin La Más Viral. “Let them talk all they want. I will never leave you alone”, wrote.

HOW DID ANUEL AA AND YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL MEET?

At the end of last year there was talk about a collaboration between the two artists, which had served to meet and have an immediate crush, in what could be considered love at first sight.

It was in the beginning of 2022 that Anuel AA and Yailin La Mas Viral were captured in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic increasing the rumors of a possible link between them, which have already been confirmed.

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

KAROL GY ANUEL AA

After three years of relationship, in which they conquered the hearts of many fans with their love story, Karol G and Anuel AA They announced on their social networks that they had finished and that they would continue to focus on their careers as singers.

Time after, Anuel AA decided to delete his posts on Instagram with the Colombian and now there will be a new opportunity in love with Yailin The Most Viral.