Anuel AA, was Karol G unfaithful to Yailin La Más Viral? | celebrity | FAME

what happened between Karol G and Anuel AA? The remembered singer couple separated in April 2021, after three years of romantic relationship, which meant a heavy blow to their followers. What seemed to be a break without inconveniences would have taken on another color with the recent message that the voice of “Tusa” gave in a concert, a message that fans have related to reggaeton and his current partner, Yailin La Más Viral, who also They spoke their way on Instagram.

The truth is that the puerto rican artist was the one who was in charge of telling that he was no longer romantically linked to Carol G. In his official account on said social network, he stated that he was tired of hearing speculation about his situation.

“I am always seeing the news that we are, that we are not… the reality is that we are not together, but I love her”, stated Anuel AA back then. Similarly, the artist stated that it was true and that they had not communicated it because they never saw their relationship as marketing for their careers.

Until November 2021, the exes were shown well, as in the interpreter’s post where she is seen hugging Anuel AA. “There were many years of happiness together and although that stage of our lives ended, loyalty and gratitude remain intact. You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you”, he stated in the description of his publication. In 2022, another would be the reality.

Anuel AA and Karol G when everything was happiness. (Photo: AFP)

DID KAROL G SUFFER ANUEL AA’S INFIDELITY WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Rumors of the alleged infidelity of Anuel AA towards Karol G with Yailin La Más Viral emerged after the singer of “Cob“I will send a message at a concert, just before singing”To her”.

“He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the celebrity. Many pointed out that it was part of the aforementioned theme, as an introduction, but other fans saw it as a message to their ex-partner.

In addition, many reaffirmed this idea, through comments on social networks, when Anuel AA made his relationship with Yailin La Más Viral official through her Instagram account, where she appears in a video with the influencer.

“Let them talk all the sh… they want. I will never leave you alone”, he wrote in his post on the aforementioned social network. In addition, they were recorded kissing in a very explicit way. While Yailin did the same on her profile, posting another video with very suggestive lyrics.

DID ANUEL AA ASK YOU TO RETURN KAROL G?

In September 2021, Anuel AA sent a message to Karol G to resume the relationship and did during the Baja Beach Festival in Mexico. In the video, the Puerto Rican is seen singing a sad song that apparently reminded him of the Colombian star.

“Everyone very hard, let’s see if Karol listens to him and comes back with me. Let it be heard on the moon! commented the singer while singing “Babalu”, a heartbreak song.

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

Although he only has 3 videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, he has already made many collaborations with other Dominican singers, with whom he earned a name on the local scene in his native country.

in your account Instagram, the singer has more than 1 million followers, which recently increased after uploading some stories with Anuel AA.

And it is that, until a few days ago, there were 700 thousand people who followed her on said social platform.

WHEN ANUEL AA GAVE A ROLEX TO HER SON

Another moment in which Anuel AA generated controversy was when he gave a Rolex with diamonds to his little son. The video was shared by the singer himself through an Instagram history and replicated on the social network of the “El gordo y la flaca” program.

“Anuel AA gives this rolex with diamonds to his little son”, was written on the Instagram of “El gordo y la flaca”, a successful space on the Univision network.

After the broadcast of the aforementioned video, netizens turned to the comments section of the social network to criticize the musician.

“How nice it would be if you taught your child to help those who need it most, those who don’t have food, clothes and even couldn’t have a toy during this Christmas season. With the watch money, he could help a lot and it would be the most beautiful teaching for his son, ”wrote one user.

