App delivery people will have employment rights in New York

NEW YORK.- “Do you do restaurant deliveries for an app? You have new rights.” More than 65,000 distributors or “deliveristas” of applications celebrated the entry into force from today of their labor rights in New York, the first city in U.S that regulates the work of this group that proved to be essential during the pandemic.

“It is a very powerful moment for our workers and for the deliverers in the city,” said the congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, present at an event on Sunday in Times Square for the application of this historic legislation, who hopes that changes can be made “at the national level”.

The measure is based on a set of six laws, which were approved in September by the New York City Council, which favor delivery men, called in the Big Apple as “deliveristas”. It includes a minimum wage -currently 15 dollars/hour-, transparency about the tips left by customers, having official permits to operate, using the bathroom of the restaurants where they pick up the food -which used to be prohibited- and that the companies provide them with with delivery bags.

These new rights will be implemented in three phases. In the first, the applications will have to notify them of the amount of tips left by customers for each delivery, a fundamental point since these constitute an essential part of the salary of workers in a large part of the service sector.

Starting April 22, apps will have to tell you route details before accepting a job.

Nor will they be able to charge them a commission for paying the fees and they will have to provide them with an insulating bag, which until now is the responsibility of the workers.

Starting in 2023, deliverers will receive the minimum payment stipulated by the city.

During the pandemic, this guild became essential in a city hit hard by the coronavirus.

According to a report last year by Los Deliveristas Unidos, the movement behind these labor gains, app workers worked every day during the lockdown under “inhumane treatment.”

“Without the delivery workers, the restaurants would not have survived,” said the Guatemalan Gustavo Ajche, one of the promoters of Los Deliveristas, who stressed that delivery men no longer only carry orders from restaurants, but “supermarket food, clothes, telephones, everything.”

The report concluded that this group is the victim of constant abuse, violent robberies, accidents, as well as refusals to go to the bathroom during working hours and tips.

