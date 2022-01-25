Baby survived with his dead mother | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A mother is suing the New York City Department of Homeless Services (NYCDHS) for violating shelter protocols, neglecting her daughter and granddaughter. The daughter died while she was in her care and, as a result, her granddaughter ( a baby) was left alone living with her corpse for five days.
The woman, identified as Shelbi Westlake, was in a New York homeless shelter, however for unknown reasons, she died.
A foul odor coming from the room where Westlake lived with her son prompted neighbors to call the police on July 25, 2021. When the authorities arrived, they discovered a frightening scene: the he baby was full of feces, dirty and malnourished. He had a pressing need to drink water and eat something, because he had spent several days without meeting his basic needs.
Exploring the room, they discovered something worse: Under the bed was the body of the child’s mother.
Upon being transferred to the hospital, it was determined that the 26-year-old woman had been dead for five days.
Millionaire lawsuit for leaving the baby with her dead mother
Quraan Laboy, the mother of the deceased, is suing the NYCDHS, claiming that the agency, which was caring for her one-year-old daughter at the time, neglected the girl and did not follow shelter protocols. Her case is being heard by the New York Supreme Court.
CNN reported that court documents state that the NYCDHS acted negligently failing to follow protocols related to the release of a child, maintenance of the shelter operation, administration, inspection, and control of the city-run shelter where Westlake resided at the time of the incident.
An agency spokesman said: “This was a heartbreaking tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family during this difficult period,” adding that the agency will review the lawsuit when it is received. He also said that, due to privacy laws, they cannot discuss the specifics of the case, including the cause of Westlake’s death, but says the five days stated in the lawsuit are incorrect.
NYCDHS says the agency contacted the shelter about the incident and corrective action was taken to address the allegations cited in the lawsuit. The shelter is now required to conduct same-night wellness checks for residents who have not signed a nightly roster.
