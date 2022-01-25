Bad Bunny in El Salvador: the funniest memes of the Puerto Rican singer

The urban music singer, Bad Bunny, announced this Monday his tour “World’s Hottest Tour” of this 2022 in which he will visit El Salvador in the month of November and the singer’s fans did not miss the opportunity to take the news with humor creating Various memes and images.

The comments and views on the promotional video of the tour began to skyrocket in El Salvador, since the singer will delight the country for the second time with his greatest hits and his particular personality at the Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador.

For this reason, Internet users unleashed their creativity, generating a wave of memes and various comments referring to the artist’s sight and his unexpected announcement.

These are the most entertaining memes about Bad Bunny’s visit to El Salvador in 2022:

AN INFORMED PUBLIC



DECIDE BETTER.

THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS



A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO







THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY





AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened. BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS become a member now