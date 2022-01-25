Bad Bunny in the United States 2022: Prices, dates, where and how to buy tickets

He does it again!

After doing a shocking sold out in United States with the ‘The last tour of the world’, which begins next February 9, Bad Bunny announces dates for a new stadium tour: World’s Hottest Tour.

Bad Bunny’s new tour in the United States begins on August 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando and will have a total of 15 stops in the United States, including incredible venues, such as the Yankee Stadium in New York and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Bad Bunny tour in the United States 2022: Prices, where and how to buy tickets

The tickets for the “World’s Hottest Tour” by Bad Bunny they go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at noon and prices will range from $55 to $500 dollars each, plus the fees charged for the service.

Tickets can be purchased on the official site of the artist and will only be available for purchase online, with a limit eight tickets per person. As reported Billboard, Bad Bunny’s tour is the most ambitious for a Latin artist in the United States.



Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour Dates

Next, we share with youas new Bad Bunny dates in the United States:

August 5 – Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium

August 9 – Atlanta, GA: Truist Park^

August 12 – Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium^

August 18 – Boston, MA Fenway Park^

August 20 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field

August 23 – Washington, DC: Nationals Park^

August 27 – New York, NY: Yankee Stadium>

September 1 – Houston, TX: Minute Maid Park^

September 7 – San Antonio, TX: Alamodome^

September 9 – Dallas, TX: AT&T Stadium^

September 14 – Oakland, CA: RingCentral Coliseum^

September 17 – San Diego, CA: PETCO Park^

September 23 – Las Vegas, NV: Allegiant Stadium^

September 28 – Phoenix, AZ: Chase Field^

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA: SoFi Stadium>

*^ = Special guest: Alesso

*> = Special guest: diplo