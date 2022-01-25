Barcelona’s new official statement on Ansu Fati’s injury: He will not be operated

2022-01-25

The young man Ansu Fati the biceps of the left thigh was injured during the defeat of the FC Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao.

The Barça club recommended in the first instance that the player go through the operating room to avoid any type of complications in the future due to this injury.

In the end, it is confirmed that Ansu Fati has decided not to have surgery on the biceps and will receive conservative treatment, as announced by the Barcelona this Tuesday.

“The first team player Ansu Fati He will continue conservative treatment to recover from the injury to the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of the left thigh. The evolution will mark its availability”.

The number “10” of the Barcelona He suffered a lot with his knee injury, for which he underwent surgery on several occasions and he prefers not to undergo surgery again.