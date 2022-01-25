BOOOOOOM: Benzema’s forceful message for those who criticize Messi

For his goalscoring and assisting records in France’s Ligue 1, Leo Messi is constantly being criticized by fans and a section of the international press.

Karim Benzema understands the level of demand, but not the unjustified remarks. For KB9, who criticizes and destroys the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner does not understand anything about football.

True, he hasn’t scored and he hasn’t assisted that much at PSG. However, he continues to produce a lot for his team. In addition, the 9 of Real Madrid maintains that it is a matter of time before he begins to sign the usual numbers. It is a matter of adapting to a new environment.

The game must be analyzed beyond statistics.

BENZEMA: “WHOEVER CRITICIZES MESSI DOESN’T UNDERSTAND ANYTHING ABOUT FOOTBALL”

“How can you not succeed? It’s just a moment of adaptation, because he is not scoring many goals. But he watches everything he does on the field. In any case, you can’t criticize such a player. Whoever criticizes Messi doesn’t really understand anything about football.”declared the madridista captain, in an interview with Fred Calenge for Telefoot.

Facing a team with the power of PSG in the round of 16 is not ideal, but Benzema trusts his Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League. It will be special to face his compatriot Kylian Mbappé and the Argentine Lionel Messi, of course.

“We would have liked to face another opponent, but we are prepared. It will be special to play against Mbappé, it will be a good match. And play against Messi, too”.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi records 6 goals and 4 assists since he landed at PSG. At the moment (before the duel against Reims), he only has 1 goal in the French championship. In the UEFA Champions League he is destroying everything. He has 5 goals in 5 games, being able to convert against Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Bruges.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have faced each other 39 times: 11 wins for the KB9 team, 10 draws and 18 wins for the team led by LM10.