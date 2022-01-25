Boric Sends “Hugs” To Taylor Swift Amid Debate Over Her Songs

Top 5 Taylor Swift Songs 0:58

(Reuters) –– The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, supported the American star Taylor Swift through his Twitter account, in the midst of a discussion about the authorship of his songs.

Boric, 35 years old and about to take office in Chile in March as the youngest elected president in the country’s history, sent her “hugs from the south” to support her in the controversy with Briton Damon Albarn, who questioned Let her write her own songs.

“Here in Chile you have a large group of followers who know that you write your own songs from the heart. Do not take seriously the boys who need to insult or lie to get attention,” he wrote in English from his account in a tweet responding to the singer herself.

Albarn is a British musician, leader of the band Blur and co-founder of Gorillaz.

“Hugs from the south Taylor,” he added in the tweet that he launched on Monday night and that at noon on Tuesday he already had more than 59,000 likes. The president-elect’s press advisor was not available to respond to inquiries from Reuters.

Boric, with more than 1.4 million followers on Twitter, is a recognized admirer of the singer. “It is the first international controversy of the president,” joked a user of the social network.