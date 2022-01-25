Boris Johnson attended birthday party during lockdown

UK lawmakers turn their backs on Boris Johnson 2:01

(CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his birthday in June 2020 with a meeting at his official residence, 10 Downing St, while the UK was in its first covid-19 lockdown, he admitted. this Monday a spokesman.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “A group of staff who were working at No. 10 (Downing St) that day met briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there less ten minutes”.

The ITN television network, an affiliate of CNN, reported on Monday that two meetings were held to celebrate Boris Johnson’s birthday. One was attended by up to 30 people and took place in the cabinet office on the afternoon of June 19.

The other meeting, according to the report, was that same night, organized at Johnson’s residence and attended by family friends. According to ITV News, Johnson’s wife, Carrie, arranged the small gathering in the Cabinet Room shortly after 2pm on June 19. A source working in Downing Street at the time independently confirmed to CNN that the meeting took place that day and was organized by Johnson’s wife, who led the happy birthday chant. CNN understands that the meeting was largely attended by what was considered to be Johnson’s inner circle at the time.



Boris Johnson’s government denies non-compliance

Downing St. denies that the rules were broken at the evening meeting: “This is totally untrue. In accordance with the rules at the time, the Prime Minister received a small number of his family members outdoors that night,” the spokesman said. Indoor gatherings were not allowed due to COVID restrictions, and groups of up to six people were only allowed to gather outdoors.

A report on allegations of multiple parties held in Downing Street during the restrictions is expected to be published this week.