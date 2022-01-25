Bravos presents commemorative jersey to Juan Gabriel

Juarez City- The Bravos de Juárez unveiled a few moments ago the new jersey with which they pay homage to the ‘Divo de Juárez’, Juan Gabriel, and which will premiere next Saturday, February 5 when they receive the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Benito Juárez Stadium .

The jersey is black with gold trim and lettering, in a mix of colors reminiscent of Juan Gabriel’s first concert in Fine Arts.

In addition to the brands of the sponsors, this jersey features the signature of Juan Gabriel on the front and the face of the singer from Juarez on one of the sleeves, while on the back you can read the name of the author and performer of songs such as ‘ Dear’.

“Happy to present you today this commemorative jersey of the life of Juan Gabriel, the ‘Divo de Juárez’, who represents all the qualities that this city has and it is here where he takes the most important steps of his career, in places like the Noa Noa ”, declared Alejandra de la Vega, president of FC Juárez, when announcing this new shirt through social networks.

The jersey in tribute to Juan Gabriel is already on sale and costs 2,099 pesos at the official points of sale of the Braves.