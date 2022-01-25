Britney Spears’ father tries unsuccessfully to make the singer’s medical history public

The legal guardianship under which you lived Britney Spears for 13 years came to an end last November, in theory with the approval of her father, who in a matter of months went from being radically opposed to his famous daughter regaining control over her life and career to presenting himself a petition demanding the immediate cessation of the supervision to which she was subjected, because it had become clear to her that it was against the wishes of the ‘Toxic’ singer.

the that moment jamie spears he also asserted that his position had been irrevocably changed and was not subject to the prospect of future compensation. However, the legal battle between father and daughter is far from over.

A few days ago, Jamie has returned to court to attend a tense hearing in which it was debated who should bear a series of legal expenses – he maintains that Britney should pay hers – and also analyze the management of the finances of the artist during the time that the tutelage lasted. In fact, Britney has claimed through her lawyers that her father pocketed up to $36 million dollars taking advantage of his privileged position while looking after his interests in theory.

In that context, Jamie Spears requested access to Britney’s medical records so that the public could know the “context” in which he made all decisions as his legal guardian, but the judge in the case has approved a motion to seal the guardianship termination plan and thus protect the “right to privacy of the singer about her private medical information.”

Just a few days ago, Britney stated through documents filed with the court that her father had placed microphones in her room in the past and had also tried to obtain reports of her therapy sessions, but he denied all these accusations on Wednesday. calling them “lies”.

At the end of the day the judge did not make any decision about the legal costs, although he did approve the payment of the fee of Jodi Montgomery, the former legal guardian of Britney.

