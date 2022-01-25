Cadeca denies false news about the sale of MLC to those who travel abroad › Fake News: The lie has short legs › Granma

Cadeca, a banking institution dedicated to the exchange and re-exchange of foreign currencies in Cuba, denied in its social network accounts the false news circulating about an alleged sale of Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) to those who travel abroad.

They warn that this is “completely false” and that any changes to the services it provides will be reported, as usual, through the mass media and institutional sites.

They add that every traveler who arrives in the country must do so with cash in MLC. Already in Cuba, you can purchase Prepaid Cards at the Cadeca facilities to access the national market for products and services in MLC.

The digital media Cubadebate points out, on the other hand, that the false news that began to circulate on social networks was made using the template of its website. “Do not share doubtful or false information,” they point out.

Since May 2021, the Exchange Houses (Cadeca) have suspended the freely convertible currency (MLC) exchange service in the offices that provide this service in the country’s international airports, due to the low availability of foreign currency due to the considerable reduction of the entry of international tourism and, consequently, to a significant deficit of the freely convertible currency through currency swaps.

In June 2021, the Central Bank of Cuba, faced with the obstacles imposed by the United States economic blockade so that the national banking system can deposit abroad the cash in United States dollars that is collected in the country, reported the adoption of the decision of temporarily halt the acceptance of banknotes of that currency in the Cuban banking and financial system.

The measure implied that from that date natural and legal persons, both Cuban and foreign, could not make deposits in those institutions or any other transaction in US dollars in cash. The decision did not impact operations carried out by transfers, nor cash deposits of other freely convertible currencies accepted in Cuba, which continue to be carried out without any limitation.

Shortly after, the Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) implemented a service called Prepaid cards, initially aimed at international travelers who do not reside in Cuba, in response to their demand to be able to access goods and services in units that only accept payment through cards. magnetic.

The deposit must be made in cash in freely convertible currency (MLC) and for each card a commission of 5.00 USD is charged, as long as you keep the receipt. Deposits or transfers are not accepted from abroad, or between similar cards that operate in dollars.