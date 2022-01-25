Camilo and Evaluna show off their new sofa and reveal the luxurious house where they await Indigo’s arrival

Camilo and Evaluna They are one of the most beloved couples of the moment. The millions of followers they add, enjoy the content that both share through their social networks on a daily basis and more in recent months with the anxious wait for indigo, their first child.

But this time the happiness that crossed the cell phone screen was not due to their baby, but to a purchase they made and they are quite proud. Well, the couple showed how happy they were to have received his first sofa for your new house. through their respective accounts. Instagramthe artists shared a carousel with several photographs where they revealed that they are furnishing their home.

In the images, Evaluna is seen without a drop of makeup and the singer is very comfortable in the new furniture. In addition to radiating maximum happiness for the home they are building together, you can see a little of the luxurious house where they await the soon arrival of indigo; with white walls, elegant arches, colorful carpets, a fireplace and classic stairs.

It should be remembered that a while ago, they announced the purchase of their new home and they celebrated in a big way with the video clip of the Colombian ‘Rico’s lifewhich to date totals more than 685 million views on Youtube.

In addition, exactly one year ago the famous couple opened the doors of their house to make a ‘House Tour’ and share it with their loyal followers in a video where they show every detail of the luxurious home. It is a spacious residence with more than enough space for the three of them, has very elegant finishes and is decorated in a minimalist way.

In the video you can see the huge living room, equipped kitchen, main room and some corridors in which the decorations of the very structure of the house reveal how elegant it is, although without a doubt one of the spaces that they most appreciate is the garden. which is full of plants and has natural grass.

Evaluate and Camilo they were married in 2020 just a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The couple who have always been very open with their fans shared the process of their remodeling in the video that touched the fans

The singer closed just at the end of December his promotional tour that took him to the top of his successes, but that undoubtedly kept him busy for months, and then they dedicated themselves to enjoying the end of the year holidays with the family. and the wedding of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman. So they have barely had time to start the moving process to settle down now that Evaluna’s pregnancy is quite advanced.