Can covid-19 be cured with any medicine? This says the head of the INS | News

The omicron variant of covid-19 has caused the infection to multiply in an overwhelming way in Peru and the world, managing to infect many people who had remained immune to its attack and who are now looking for various recipes to stop or control the infection. . But are there really drugs that can do it?

To date there is nothing that can cure covid-19, says Víctor Suárez, director of the National Institute of Health (INS) of the Minsa and refers that all the medicines that are prescribed to an infected person generally seek to alleviate the associated symptoms. to the infection, but they do not control or stop it.

When asked about the role of expectorant syrup and antihistamines, such as cetirizine or chlorphenamine, prescribed to many people with covid-19, the expert made it clear that their only purpose is to relieve the symptoms of the infection.

“It is important to understand that this type of medication has no action against the virus, it does not cure the infection. These medications are known as symptomatic, that is, they seek to relieve very intense symptoms and are always prescribed by a doctor, “he explained in an interview with the Andean Agency.

Paracetamol and azithromycin

Another of the drugs that is usually indicated for the treatment of symptoms of covid-19 is paracetamol, which serves both to relieve fever and muscle pain caused by the infection. This drug has no contraindication.

Regarding azithromycin, Suárez explained that it is an antibiotic to treat bacterial infections, which can occur in parallel to covid-19, but do not occur in all cases.

“Azithromycin is an antibiotic and does not have any antiviral action, that is, it does not act against covid-19. It should not be consumed if it has not been prescribed by a doctor, because its improper use can generate antimicrobial resistance against other germs. We must always avoid self-medication.”

Who must pass the test?

The expert recalled that the world’s health authorities are calling for the responsible use of diagnostic tests, due to their enormous demand, giving priority to those who are at greater risk of severe illness, such as those over 60 years of age or with some comorbidity, such as hypertension diabetes or others.

He explained that both antigenic and molecular tests are valid to establish whether or not a person has covid-19.

“The molecular test is the one that detects the genetic material of the virus, while the antigenic test detects one of the virus proteins. There are definitely differences in the opportunity to use one or the other.”

When you have probable symptoms of the infection, such as a cough and a little fever, the most advisable thing to do, he noted, is to have an antigen test, if possible three days after the onset of symptoms.

“But if I am a person who does not have symptoms, but I have had contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19, the ideal is to get tested up to eight days after that contact, because it is a test with a greater capacity to detect the genetic material of the virus.

warning signs

The director of the INS indicated that presenting a saturation lower than 95 is an alarm signal and therefore you should go to the emergency room or receive urgent care.

“If I don’t have an oximeter to measure my saturation, you have to assess if you have difficulty breathing when you exert yourself, whether it’s climbing stairs, running; or if you perceive that the respiratory rate increases”.

He explained that, in general, our respiratory rate is 16 to 18 times per minute and if there is a need to breathe faster to feel comfortable, that person requires a medical evaluation to rule out a problem in the lung.

Suárez recommended that the population only acquire tests to rule out covid-19 or self-tests that have a health registration number to know that it is an authorized test in the country and has a guarantee.

Posted: 1/25/2022




