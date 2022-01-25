Cardi B wins millionaire trial for defamation against youtuber who accused her of having contracted herpes

A millionaire lawsuit was the one that won Cardi-B this Monday, after a federal jury ruled in his favor regarding the accusations made by a youtuber, which he classified as a “malicious campaign” to damage his reputation.

In this way, Latasha Kebe, name of the woman behind the defamation, must be held responsible for the verdict that was awarded over a million dollars in damages to Cardi B.

After a two-week trial, which featured the testimony of both women, the jury found the woman responsible for defamation through her YouTube videos and other Internet posts, in which They claimed that the rapper had contracted herpes.

It will be decided Tuesday whether Latasha Kebe should pay additional punitive damages or reimburse Cardi B’s legal fees.

Cardi B’s Lawsuit

The legal battle between the singer and Latasha Kebe began in 2019, after the former sued her for dozens of videos containing claims such as Cardi B “fucked herself with beer bottles on stripper sets.”

What’s more, The youtuber assured that the rapper had contracted herpes, that she had cheated on her husband and that she had used hard drugs. The trial, which this Monday issued its verdict in favor of the music star, began on January 10.